Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center To Layoff Nearly 600 People

Nearly 600 employees have been laid off at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The decision comes after its parent company decided to convert the entire full-service hospital into a free-standing emergency room, per state documents and officials at the hospital.

Job cuts are set to begin on May 17 and are expected to be permanent. However, there are efforts underway to offer those employees similar positions within the health care system.

About 300 people employees who were affected have already accepted or have been offered job offers. Others are still in the recruitment process or have chosen to leave the company. On Tuesday, the Texas Workforce Commission released its public notification that 586 people would be laid off.

