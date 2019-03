This weeks Big-A Word comes as a result of Jordan Peele’s Us. The word is, doppelgänger. Tom and Guy don’t even have a guess at what this word means; do you? The word doppelgänger means “a non-biologically related look-alike or double of a living person.” Guy suggests that he and Morris Chestnut are doppelgängers…but he’s the only one who feels that way.

