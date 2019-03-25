Roland Martin: We Haven’t Seen The Muller Report Yet, We Saw A Summary

Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Donald Trump and handed over an 800 page report. Roland Martin says the public has not seen the true Mueller report, we have seen the Bob Barr report. The Barr report is just a four page summary.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden says though the investigation was inconclusive, “this is not the end.” It can actually be be seen as the beginning because he his confident that “there’s going to be more about this over the next two years.” We must also remember that “the state of New York is also investigating, and that’s where Donald Trump worked, lived and ran his campaign.”

Attorney Monique Presley believes that very soon it’ll be even more obvious that “everybody with the last name Trump still has some problems. ”

