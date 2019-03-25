FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The community of Parkland, Florida, is focusing on suicide prevention programs after two survivors of the Florida high school massacre there killed themselves this month.
Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said Monday that officials are publicizing the available counseling services after a second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student apparently killed himself over the weekend. That came a week after a recent graduate, who was close friends with victim Meadow Pollack, killed herself after her family said she suffered from survivor’s guilt.
Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the 3,200-student school and 17 others were wounded. Some students and other have begun adding these two deaths to the total in posts on Twitter.
2 thoughts on “Parkland Community Worried After 2 Survivors’ Suicides”
So sad…I pray that the sickness within this country heals real soon. This is a very sick society.
Amen ALSO, the father of a 6 year old Sandy Hook victim was just found dead this morning from an apparent suicide. Shootings create a LOT more victims than just the ones hit by bullets. It’s time for these politicians to put their NRA greed aside and pass common sense gun legislation, to include BANNING these assault rifles!