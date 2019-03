NFL quarterback Cam Newton announced that he has decided to give up sex in order to focus on the upcoming football season. Guy respects his decision and being that he too has given up sex before he has a few tips. He suggests that Newton gets rid of all of his “triggers,” like social media and clubbing. But he says one way to definitely go without sex is to get married.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: