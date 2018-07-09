Cam Newton And Longtime Girlfriend Welcome Baby #3 [PICS]

In 2016, Cam may have anticipated his future as a father of four.

Cam Newton might be trying for his own football team. He and his girlfriend of five years, Kia Proctor, welcomed their third child this month. As is the case most of the time these days, the two announced their second son had been born via Instagram.

No word on the baby’s name just yet.

The couple already has a son, Chosen Sebastian, born on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, born February 2017.

Proctor has a daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.

Here’s a photo of the entire family:

And here’s another pic of the family fun:

Party of 6 😃 A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on Jun 6, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

You won’t see any pics on Cam’s account though, unless you already follow him. He’s set his IG page to private. It might be because comments on Kia’s page have criticized her and the couple for continuing to have babies outside of marriage. However, for all we know, as Cardi B and Offset proved, they might be married already and just haven’t told us.

As for his day job as the Carolina Panther’s quarterback, their training camp starts on July 26.

