CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Cam Newton And Longtime Girlfriend Welcome Baby #3 [PICS]

Leave a comment

In 2016, Cam may have anticipated his future as a father of four. 

Cam Newton might be trying for his own football team. He and his girlfriend of five years, Kia Proctor, welcomed their third child this month. As is the case most of the time these days, the two announced their second son had been born via Instagram.

✨ July 6, 2018 ✨ Welcome to the world baby boy 💙 •Dress- @dpinnix

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on

 

No word on the baby’s name just yet.

The couple already has a son, Chosen Sebastian, born on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, born February 2017.

Proctor has a daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.

Here’s a photo of the entire family:

•Creative director- @shadeoloniyo •Dress- @mimmyyeboah

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on

And here’s another pic of the family fun:

Party of 6 😃

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on

You won’t see any pics on Cam’s account though, unless you already follow him. He’s set his IG page to private. It might be because comments on Kia’s page have criticized her and the couple for continuing to have babies outside of marriage. However, for all we know, as Cardi B and Offset proved, they might be married already and just haven’t told us.

As for his day job as the Carolina Panther’s quarterback, their training camp starts on July 26.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Black NFL quarterbacks , Cam Newton , Kia Proctor

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Cam Newton And Longtime Girlfriend Welcome Baby #3 [PICS]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close