Another day, another story of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

25-year-old Kelsie Koepke was released on bond Wednesday after she was charged with online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship with a student.

The former teacher for the Katy Independent School District allegedly sent a 15-year-old boy images of her breasts and two videos of herself masturbating through the social media app, Snapchat.

Koepke worked at Paetow High School. Administrators said another student noticed a conversation on social media with inappropriate content being shared between Koepke and a student.

The probable cause affidavit says that the teacher’s face is clearly visible in the videos. Katy ISD said in a statement it “took immediate action and removed the paraprofessional from the classroom and later that day the employee was terminated from Katy ISD.”

PHOTO: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Katy ISD Teacher Accused Of Sending Nude Photos To Student Via Snapchat was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

