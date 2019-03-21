Teens Record Themselves Vandalizing Historic Church [VIDEO]

A video of two vandals, believed to be teenage girls is going viral after they filmed themselves damaging a historical church in Texas. KWTX obtained the video after it was passed around by students.

Pastor Steve Desjardins of Willow Grove Baptist Church said, “Pretty much every room in this building has been destroyed to some extent.”

In the video you can see the vandals throw things, run through the pews and stomp on certain items in the church.

At one point you can hear one of the girls yell, “We gotta go now, we gotta go now!”

One neighbor that reported the incident spotted them going into the church. The young ladies were questioned by police, but no charges were filed because the church chose not to.

Desjardins said, “This shows that there’s a lot of anger, a lot of hatred, a lot there that needs to be removed and only God can do that. But if we can be a part in this community to help individuals on that path, such as these folks, then we want to be.”

The pastor is hoping and praying they come clean up the church, which has an estimated tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. Willow Grove Baptist Church was built in 1890.

