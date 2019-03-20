Georgia National Guard Appoints Delta Flight Attendant As Its First Black Female Pilot

Black women are continuing to break down barriers one first at a time. The latest woman representing #BlackGirlMagic is Andrea Lewis, a Delta Airlines flight attendant, who has just been named by the Georgia National Guard as its first Black female pilot.

Andrea Lewis is the daughter of a military pilot and a commercial flight attendant. After she graduated from University of Georgia in 2009, Lewis followed her mother’s path (a Delta flight attendant for over 40 years) and became a flight attendant herself.

After encouragement from her father, James Culyer, a pilot for 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a commercial pilot for 22 years, she joined the Air Force Reserve in 2010, and now she’s following her father with her latest appointment as the Guards’ first Black female pilot.

Lewis, a flight attendant for Delta for eight years, also serves as first lieutenant in the 116th Air Control Wing, piloting the E-8C Joint STARS. She is currently gearing up for her first deployment with the Georgia Air National Guard and is on military leave from Delta.

“I remember when my mom would bring the beverage cart to school for Career Day, giving my classmates and I a glimpse into the aviation industry. These memories, combined with the ability to travel the world, made a big impact on my goal to finally join her here at Delta.

“I hope that young boys and girls can follow, not only in my footsteps, but in anyone’s that they admire to achieve their dreams and goals.”

