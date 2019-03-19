Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A Sober House [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams opened up about her addiction issues today on The Wendy Williams Show in an emotional announcement where she said she’s been living in a sober house for “some time now.”

In her tearful revelation, Wendy talked about battling cocaine addiction in the past and how when she quit before, she did it on her own but never sought treatment. She didn’t specify what substance she is addicted to now, but said she’s getting around-the-clock care with a 24-hour life coach and multiple meetings a day between her outings and at the sober house she currently resides in.

This is the first time Wendy revealed the depth of her recent addiction and treatment in public. Prior to the TV announcement, only her husband and son were aware of her condition. Not even her parents.

“Nobody knew, because I looked so glamour out here,” she said jokingly in between tears.

The news comes shortly after her return to her daytime talk show in which she’d took an extended leave from.

Prayers up!