Tom Joyner Is Being Honored At The 50th NAACP Image Awards

The 50th NAACP Image awards are coming up and President and CEO Derrick Johnson is excited. The Image Awards were created to “promote positivity in our community.” Something that he believes Tom Joyner has been doing every day for over 25 years. This year he will be honored with the Vanguard Award.

Joyner will be joining the ranks of Prince, Stephen Spielberg, and Aretha Franklin. Johnson calls Joyner,”the connective tissue between our political dynamics.” Adding that his show is one that you can enjoy and be informed at the same time. Joyner is grateful to be receiving such a high honor and feels blessed to be in a position to be able to make such a big impact on the Black community.

The NAACP Honors air Saturday March 30 on TVOne.

