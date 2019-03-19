The ‘Being Mary Jane Finale’ Trailer Is Here And Is That…Morris Chestnut? [WATCH]

The 2-hour series finale of Being Mary Jane is coming on April 16 and now that a trailer has dropped, what we’re trying to figure out is how is all this going to fit into 2 hours?

If you remember from the last season Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) was left high and dry by her producer bae Jason (Michael Ealy) when she gave her girl Kara (Lisa Velez) the lead job on her new TV show. And after season 4, it was announced (sniff, sniff) that the show would not return for a fifth season.

But on Instagram in 2017, Union reassured fans that the show would conclude, even if it wouldn’t be for a full season.

To Every Fan of Being Mary Jane, we have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement. We watched her struggle with relationships with both men and women, and we watched her finally start to get her shit together.

But the journey isn’t over yet. We, as a Being Mary Jane family, cannot wait to bring you this final 2 hour series finale movie that will answer all your questions about each and every character. More than anything, however, we want to thank you with every fiber of our being for faithfully watching the show and supporting our work … from the actors, writers, producers, directors and enormous crew over the years, we are humbled and we remain grateful. Thank you!”

Now BET has made good on that promise. The trailer has dropped for the movie and well, we have two words that should make you excited about it – Morris Chestnut. Yes, producer and star Union has doubled up the melanin and gifted viewers with Chestnut as yet another love interest. But all is not over for her and Jason, as you’ll see in the trailer…

The moments we’ve all been waiting for 🙌🏾 RT if you’ll be watching APR 16 9/8c for the #BeingMaryJane 2-Hour Series Finale! pic.twitter.com/xD4aO4vOd3 — #BeingMaryJane (@beingmaryjane) March 18, 2019

Being Mary Jane‘s two-hour finale heads to BET on April 16 at 9 p.m. Are you excited?

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE