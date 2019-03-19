CLOSE
Houston
Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris To Hold Rally At Texas Southern University

The 2020 Presidential race is already in full swing and one of the Democratic Party’s major candidates is coming to Houston.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is holding a rally on the campus of Texas Southern University on Saturday at the Student Center from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Harris announced that she was running for President in January. Only the second African-American woman to serve in the Senate, she would become the first African-American woman to gain a major parties nomination and the first Asian-American woman to secure the nomination.

