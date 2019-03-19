The 2020 Presidential race is already in full swing and one of the Democratic Party’s major candidates is coming to Houston.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is holding a rally on the campus of Texas Southern University on Saturday at the Student Center from 11 AM to 1 PM.

HOUSTON: I am coming to rally with you this Saturday at Texas Southern University. Can't wait to be on campus at one of America's largest HBCUs. Say you'll be there→https://t.co/igWo3IldGf — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 19, 2019

Harris announced that she was running for President in January. Only the second African-American woman to serve in the Senate, she would become the first African-American woman to gain a major parties nomination and the first Asian-American woman to secure the nomination.

Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris To Hold Rally At Texas Southern University was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

