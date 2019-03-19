CLOSE
Kristoff St. John Cause Of Death Determined To Be Heart Disease

Soap star Kristoff St. John passed away in February after his ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse reportedly contributed to heart disease.

According to The Blast, “St. John died from hypertrophic heart disease, but investigators noted his heart muscle had “myocardial bridging,” and showed signs of alcohol abuse. The death is categorized as an accident.”

As reported, the star was pronounced dead at his home after police responded to a possible alcohol overdose. An autopsy was performed and St. John’s cause of death has been deferred until officials can get toxicology results.

The “Young and the Restless” star was laid to rest in a private memorial earlier this month and buried next to his son.

