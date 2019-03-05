HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Posted 18 hours ago

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

The death of Kim Porter has Diddy self-reflecting on his choices in life. The beloved mogul, who is also dealing with recently breaking up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie, responded to one of his followers on Instagram revealing on of his biggest regrets.

The commenter wrote, “When she was alive, you didn’t wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.” Diddy simply replied, “I know. Played myself.”

 

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Related Galleries
The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66
Close