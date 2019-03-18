CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Returns To TV Shows After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.

The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson’s “StarTalk” will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

The statement says Tyson’s other show, “Cosmos,” will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine reports that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women. Friday’s statement did not address the complaints or investigation.

A message with a representative seeking from Tyson wasn’t immediately returned.

Tyson said in December that he denied the allegations and welcomed the investigation.


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black celebrity sexual assault allegations , black scientist , Neil deGrasse Tyson

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close