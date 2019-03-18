NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has hired former Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile as a political commentator.
Brazile had been let go from a similar role at CNN in 2016 after it was revealed that she had shared material about topics that would be addressed at a Democratic forum with Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
At Fox, Brazile will not have anything to do with any debates or town halls — if they ever happen. That’s from a Fox News executive who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the person was not authorized to speak about contract details.
Brazile says she knows she’ll be criticized by progressive friends for signing with Fox, but that she believes it’s important to talk with people you disagree with.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
4 thoughts on “Donna Brazile Joins Fox News”
#1 Cable news network she knows where to go to get exposure, it’s funny how after wiki-leaks exposed the DNC and their racist e-mails causing Debbie Schultz to resign in disgrace the DNC tried to mask their bigotry by making her the token negro chair only to kick her out after the flack died down
I am somewhat surprised and then I am not surprised. Brazile’s views and commentary have been somewhat in the middle and more to the right of center. In order to for her get the job with Fox News, she had to share many of their views and opinions or she would not have gotten the job. She is more of a sellout from her Democratic base. Her party affiliation and loyalty should be in question.
Brazile says she knows she’ll be criticized by progressive friends for signing with Fox, but that she believes it’s important to talk with people you disagree with.
*****
Negro please, just be honest and say you took a job with the racist for the money.
Lol!! That’s what I thought also. But, you have to have someone other than trumpanzees to infiltrate that bubble that they all live in to get information out. However, she does need a job. So perfect timing for her.