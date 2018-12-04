Donna Brazile Tells Wendy Williams That There’s A Special Someone In Her Life

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile was on the “Wendy Williams Show” on Monday to promote her new book, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.”

So what does talking about a book about women and politics have to do with Brazile’s sexuality? Well, first of all, we don’t think Wendy was ready for the woman who directed the presidential campaign of Al Gore. We don’t know what er, “inspired” her, but Brazile was “ready-Freddy” for Wendy and she definitely had S-E-X on her mind.

“You want to know about my sex life?” Brazile inquired almost out of nowhere. She went on to explain that: “Wendy gave me a robe. Girl, when I put that on, Teddy Pendergrass gonna come back from the dead. It’s going to be Luther Vandross … by the way, to have a good love life, you need a song. You need to put the back-up, the legs out, the thighs in so you can exercise it, rotate it, move it back.”

At that point, Williams asked, “Who is he Donna?”

Welp! It was right there that Brazile kinda flipped the script on Wendy and came back with this rejoinder:

“First of all, who said I just like men? Who said I had to tell my whole story, my first time on the show? But I can tell you what I do like, I want to be treated right. I want someone who loves me for who I am,” Brazile replied.

OK Donna, since you went there, let us remind everyone that for years rumors have swirled about Brazile’s sexuality, but she’s repeatedly dismissed the speculation.

“If I had a personal life, I’d have a sexual orientation,” she told a reporter in 1999, according to The New York Times.

“The last time I talked about someone’s personal life, I got fired. I’m not about to make my personal life public,” she added, referring to the controversy sparked by her comments about the late George H.W. Bush’s rumored adultery a decade before.

After basically taking over the show with talk about sex, etc., Brazile also discussed her new look with Williams.

“First of all, the gray is all mine. It’s about 3/4 mine. They clipped this and I felt my inner Patti LaBelle … That girl there, she was before 2016 but I’ve let her go,” she said. “My niece put some purple streaks in because I’m an LSU graduate. I’m free now. I’m free.”

