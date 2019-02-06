CNN Investigative Series Suggests James Brown Was Murdered

CNN has released a three-part investigative series that raises questions about the death of the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown. The lengthy report suggests amongst other things that Brown was murdered on Christmas Day in 2006. Brown reportedly died of congestive heart failure.

The CNN report however claims over a dozen individuals who knew Brown, from his manager, widow, son, and friends are calling for a criminal investigation into his passing.

“He changed too fast,” Dr. Marvin Crawford, who signed Brown’s death certificate at an Atlanta, said. “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded. … But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

The network spoke to over 140 of Brown’s associates over the span of two years. Their investigation began in 2007 after circus singer Jacquelyn Hollander called a reporter alleging that she had information about Brown’s death. Hollander claimed to have worked with the “I’m Black And I’m Proud” singer as a songwriter in the 1980s. Their relationship turned sour however when Brown allegedly raped her. After the incident however, she began saving evidence relating to the legendary performer and his friends.

Hollander reportedly amassed numerous boxes of documents and tapes over the course of three decades. CNN reportedly went through tens of thousands of pages of police and also court records, analyzed more than 1,3000 pages of text messages from Hollander’s phone and also the forensic testing of a woman’s shoe in a mysterious duffel bag.

Also included in the docu-series is an examination of the death of Brown’s third wife, Adrienne Brown. She passed in 1995 after recovering from plastic surgery. Police believed that there was no sign of foul play but a friend of Adrienne Brown alleged that she was killed. Like Hollander, Adrienne Brown alleged that her ex-husband’s team was spying on her. In the days prior to her death, Adrienne allegedly contacted her divorce attorney and told him she was afraid for her life.

The report also examines the death of Brown’s third wife, Adrienne Brown, who died in 1995 while recovering from plastic surgery. Although police say there was no sign of foul play, a friend alleged she was killed. Like Hollander, Adrienne alleged her ex-husband’s team was spying on her. Days before her death, Adrienne allegedly contacted her divorce attorney Robert Harte and said she was afraid for her life. A police informant claimed that Adrienne was killed by a doctor unconnected to her cosmetic surgeries. The doctor denied the allegations when contacted by CNN.

Others who denied comment or explanation include James Brown’s daughter Yamma Brown about the lack of an autopsy conducted on her father as well as his other daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas in regards to an allegation that his crypt was empty.

CNN Investigative Series Suggests James Brown Was Murdered was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com