Gregg And NeNe Leakes Are Separated

Well, we have to admit that we didn’t see this one coming. Apparently, Gregg Leakes and NeNe Leakes are no longer together. Or more accurately, they are separated.

NeNe makes the startling revelation on tonight’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

If you follow NeNe or “RHOA,” you’re already aware that Gregg is dealing with colon cancer and it’s taking a serious on their relationship.

NeNe, on several occasions, has made claims that Gregg is being very “mean” to her. The speculation is that the cancer and its treatments are behind the foul mood that Gregg finds himself in these days.

But, what if NeNe is part of the problem as well? After all, she is NeNe Leakes and even Gregg – sick or not – has to deal with that as well. So, it’s not too far-fetched to think that she could be partly responsible for his attitude. In fact, some are blaming the “RHOA” star for walking out on her husband when he needs her the most.

In any event, in the recap of Sunday night’s show, NeNe confides to Cynthia that she and Gregg have decided to separate, and that her cancer-stricken husband has moved out and found a place of his own. One shudders to think what would become of Gregg if he and NeNe take the next step and divorce.

When the two remarried for the second time, Gregg signed a pre-nuptial agreement which stipulates that in the case of a divorce, he will get nada.

There is good news for Gregg. Mean/grouchy attitude aside, it looks like the cancer treatments are working. He’s looking better and better on social media. Check out the Instagram pic above.

Meanwhile, last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta taped the Season 11 reunion, and according to insiders, everyone ganged up on star NeNe Leakes for publicly threatening to divorce her husband. An insider told RadarOnline that Marlo Hampton was “very aggressive,” and told NeNe that “she’s a bad friend and wife.” She also accused NeNe of being “straight-up mean to Gregg.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: