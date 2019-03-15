Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Youth Pastor Charged After Confessing To Raping Family Member [VIDEO]

Youth pastor, Epati “Pat” Lang was recently arrested after confessing to repeatedly raping a family member. Kiro7 reports that Lang began raping the victim when she was 15.

He has been charged with rape of a child as well as incest. Reports state that Lang used religion to make the victim stay silent.

Lang mentioned to the police that he molested the victim during a prayer so that he could be rid of the “demonic spirit of lustfulness.”

The youth pastor charged has worked at Divine Covenant International Church in Burien and they recently shared a video of him praying on their Facebook page.

Earlier this month the victim, who was concerned for her safety called the King County sexual assault hotline. Reports state that Lang repeatedly raped her while she was asleep.

 

