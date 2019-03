Congrats are in order for Chance the Rapper who is expecting baby no. 2 with his longtime girlfriend and new wife, Kirsten Katrina Corley.

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce their new addition due in September 2019.

’We pregnant again,” he wrote. “It’s a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD.”

The news come after the newly weds’ star-studded wedding that went down over the weekend in front of family and their celebrity friends including Kirk Franklin, Kanye West, Dave Chapelle and more.

Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com