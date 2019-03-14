CLOSE
Where Are The Worst Places To Get Parking Tickets In Houston?

With the summer coming up, people are going to park wherever they want — and watch out for warning signs in the process. The City of Houston collected around $30 million in parking tickets from 2016 to 2018. According to KHOU, the city gave out 578,000 parking tickets, totaling $30 mil in fines.

The worst spot? Near Minute Maid Park. Violators who parked near La Branch paid up to $360,000 in tickets. The second and third worst spots are located near Sam Houston Park and Rice Village. The 1200 block of Sam Houston Park collected $250,000 in fines and the meters near the 2400 block of Dunstan collected nearly 4,200 tickets worth $127,000.

