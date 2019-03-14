Entertainment
Rosario Dawson Confirms Relationship With Cory Booker

She said yes. Latina actress Rosario Dawson, known for films like “Seven Pounds” confirmed, that yes, she’s in a relationship with current New Jersey senator turned presidential candidate Cory Booker. Dawson, 39, says that she and the perpetual bachelor are in love.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” Dawson told a TMZ reporter when approached at the airport.

Booker, 49, announced his run for president earlier this year. He mentioned he had a ‘boo’ earlier this year as well in an interview but declined to say who it was.

Booker has been dogged by speculation about his sexuality as the politician is not married, has no children and his rarely been seen with a girlfriend. Television personality Gayle King was one rumored to be seeing him, but nothing ultimately came of it. They have only said they are friends.

Watch Dawson’s interview here:

Do you believe the two are seriously dating?

