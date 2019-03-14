Here’s How You Get Your Own Day In The City Of Houston

We heard the noise. We’ve heard everyone get up in arms about Cardi B and Meek Mill getting their own days in the city of Houston. We also know there are a few legends such as DJ Screw who don’t have days in the city of Houston. Same for Beyoncé. In fact, it didn’t become a normal thing for rappers or musicians in the city to get days in the city of Houston until former Mayor Bill White. After him, Mayor Annise Parker continued the tradition and so does current Mayor Sylvester Turner. To be fair, a piece of paper like the proclamation doesn’t mean much but it’s a status symbol. A rather dope status symbol, but a status symbol nonetheless.

But the main question a lot of people have asked — why do they get days in the city of Houston and how does one even get a day in the city?

Well, according to the City of Houston, such a proclamation is issued for the following occasions or reasons:

Civic celebrations

Fund-raisers benefitting the citizens of Houston

Organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to society

Retirements (if you worked for the City of Houston, you have a Retiree Proclamation Request Form you have to sign)

Significant birthdays (starting at 50)

Significant clergy and house of worship anniversaries (5 years, 10 years, 15 years, etc.)

Significant events or anniversaries of major Houston-based institutions and companies.

So, why did Cardi and Meek get days? We’re presuming its due to the “organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to society” clause.

But how do you get a day you ask? Well, we gave you the reason why most days or proclamations are announced but here’s how you obtain one: you fill out a request and here’s the fine print in that: Proclamations are only issued to organizations located in the city of Houston – meaning somebody FROM Houston can nominate someone not from Houston for a day (see Cardi, Meek) AND requesters must clearly identify the significance and connection of the Proclamation to the mandate and strategic goals of the City of Houston.

So there you have it. You can apply to have your own day in the City of Houston and it is up to the City of Houston to approve it. They aren’t passing days out in the city like hot cakes but … we fear some of them may overlap!

