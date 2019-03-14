CLOSE
Abrams, Biden Meet As Both Weigh 2020 Decisions

(Pool video image via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams are meeting privately Thursday in Washington as both weigh their political futures.

Biden is expected to make his decision soon on whether to run for president for a third time.

Abrams is being heavily recruited to run for the Senate in 2020. But she says she hasn’t ruled out seeking the presidency herself.

The two figures represent starkly different faces for the Democratic Party.

Biden, 76, is viewed as the consummate dealmaker and establishment figure.

Abrams, 45, narrowly missed being elected the first black woman governor in American history.

A person close to Abrams confirmed the meeting and says it was at Biden’s request. The person was not authorized to speak publicly.

