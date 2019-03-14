NEW YORK (AP) — A man said by federal prosecutors to have been a top leader of New York’s notorious Gambino crime family was shot and killed Wednesday on Staten Island.
Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, 53, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at his home in the borough’s Todt Hill section just after 9 p.m.
Cali was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests.
No other information was provided by police.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had referred to Cali in court filings in recent years as the underboss of the Gambino organization, related through marriage to the Inzerillo clan in the Sicilian Mafia.
Multiple press accounts since 2015 said Cali had ascended to the top spot in the gang, although he never faced a criminal charge saying so.
His only mob-related criminal conviction came a decade ago, when Cali pleaded guilty in an extortion conspiracy involving a failed attempt to build a NASCAR track on Staten Island. He was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison and was released in 2009.
The last crime family boss to be shot in New York City was Paul Castellano. The Gambino crime boss was assassinated outside Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan in 1985.
The Gambino Family was once among the most powerful criminal organizations in the U.S., but federal prosecutions in the 1980s and 1990s sent its top leaders to prison and diminished its reach.
2 thoughts on “A Top Leader Of Gambino Crime Family Is Slain In New York”
Gambino mob family=White on White Crime. It’s funny how the media never calls white/Italian mobsters street gangs, gangbangers, drug dealers, drug traffickers, thugs. They get the prestigious label of “Family ” White gangsters thugs are idolized, allowed to to operate, feed their families, own businesses flourish in plain sight of the government. Just look at how the court prosecutes white collar crime versus street crime, look how they handled trump goon Manafort with mittens. The white man can even use the White House as a pawn for his criminal activity, this is AmeriKKKa.
White Italian mobsters – no way. There is a “crime family,” but not in jail? Kind of like #45. Oh the hypocrisy of this country. I wonder how many of them have been in prison for drugs, money laundering, ect. I mean the media is calling this fool out like he is famous or did something great in society. Throw dirt on Franky Boy or burn him. What I would love to see is these fools in an all out war. C’mon idiots you can do it.