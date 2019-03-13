Reverend Al Sharpton: Ivy Leagues Have A ‘Subculture Of Corruption’

The college admissions scheme that was just uncovered is outrageous. Reverend Al Sharpton would like to know how rich white people have the “audacity to question affirmative action.” The two are not related. One makes the playing fief level for people who have not received opportunities to succeed while the other steals seats from deserving students who can’t pay to bribe their way in. If anything this exposes Ivy League School’s “subculture of corruption.”

