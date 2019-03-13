CLOSE
Alicia Keys Memoir ‘More Myself’ Coming In November

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey‘s imprint.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys’ “More Myself” will be released Nov. 5 through Winfrey’s “An Oprah Book” imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a “360-degree perspective” on her life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Keys said in a statement that she was “ecstatic” to share her life story, alongside her “sister, mentor and friend Oprah.” Winfrey said in a statement she was a longtime Keys fan who felt “honored” to publisher her book.

