All moms receive advice that they didn’t ask for nor need. Kym notices that it usually comes when she’s disciplining Joshua and it usually involves someone telling her what she’s doing is “child abuse.” But, sometimes kids need a whooping! Sherri advises that next time someone says something Kym look them in the eye and say “what?!” That’ll get them to mind their business.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: