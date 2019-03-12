Audio Recording Confirms Ilhan Omar’s Harsh Criticism Of Obama’s ‘Hope And Change’

Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted a news outlet last week for allegedly misquoting her criticism of former President Barack Obama. But the move backfired after she released audio of the interview that only confirmed her remarks.
The Minnesota Democrat slammed Obama’s “hope and change” message as a “mirage” and noted that his border and immigration policies were similar to Trump’s.
“We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar told Politico. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”
In a tweet Friday tweet, however, she said that her remarks had been “distorted” in the article and that she is definitely a “fan” of Obama’s.
“Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics. This is why I always tape my interviews,” she tweeted, attaching the audio recording of the interview.
But the recording confirmed she actually made the comments and by Saturday afternoon, she had deleted the tweet.
“I think for many of us, we think of ourselves as Democrats. But many of the ways that our Democratic leaders have conducted themselves within the system is not one that we are all proud of,” she said in the recording.
“You know, I will talk about the family separation or caging of kids and then people will point out that this was wrong – I mean this was Obama. And you know I’ll say something about the droning of countries around the world and people will say that was Obama. And all of that is very true. What is happening now is very different. A lot is happening with secrecy. It’s happening with the feel-good polished way of talking about it.
“And when we talk about waking people up from complacency, it’s to say that we can’t be only upset with Trump because he’s not a politician who sells us his policies in the most perfect way. His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” she continued.
“And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile, so that we can understand the kind of negative impact, or positive impact, they will have on us for generations.”
2 thoughts on “Audio Recording Confirms Ilhan Omar’s Harsh Criticism Of Obama’s ‘Hope And Change’”
Now, I wish I could speak with this sister as I would tell her to stop backtracking on what she feels and say. She is 100% rights about what she said. Now, I respect Trump as he is a gangster and he is going to tell you what he feels and do what he wants.
Now she is right about what took place under Obama. Sorry if that hurts many of you, but facts are facts and facts do not lie. If you cannot speak your mind and tell the truth; then you do not need to be there. Stop it. I speak about the Cook County Judge, CVLS and David Gotzh as I can back up what I say.
I talk about Joyce as what I say if real, I do not sugar coat the truth; I can support each and all that I have said about all of them, that is why I say it. We need to be truthful and stop scratching where we do not itch.
I agree, we need to stop putting Obama on a pedestal.