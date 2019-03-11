Latino acts have dominated attendance records at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Cardi B dethroned Garth Brooks for the all-time paid attendance rodeo record on March 1st with 75,580. While it remains a major accomplishment for Cardi, for hip-hop and for female artists, it’s no longer the No. 1 most-attended rodeo concert of all-time.

Tejano band Los Tigres Del Notre let Cardi have the record for 9 days before packing 75,586 into NRG Stadium on Sunday for Go Tejano Day. With a career spanning five decades and having generational appeal, the band played not only the hits but timely songs such as “Somos más Americanos” which contains the lyrics, “I want to remind the gringo/I didn’t cross the border, the border crossed me/America was born free, the man divided it …”.

Go Tejano Day at the Rodeo has become the most attended day at the Rodeo over the years with an average attendance of 75,432 since 2013.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Is The Latest Singer To Cover Selena At RodeoHouston [VIDEO]

RELATED: Cardi B Makes RodeoHouston History, Shatters Attendance Record

Los Tigres Del Notre Break Cardi B’s RodeoHouston Attendance Record was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: