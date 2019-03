Damon understands the whole #MuteRKelly movement, but now people are saying #MuteMichaelJackson and he thinks that’s taking it too far! He agrees that if he did the things that he’s accused of he’s horrible. But, he thinks we should only have to mute “white Michael” because “brown mike” didn’t do anything but give us great music.

