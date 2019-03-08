Everyone is a brand, everyone is a business. But if everyone is a brand how do you stand out? Between social media, online job portals, networking events standing out in a crowded market is difficult. Whether it’s that captivating subject line in that email or an eye catching resume, this discussion will help individuals create a unique differentiation strategy.

You can still register for Opp Ex right here.

RELATED: Opp Ex FAQ

RELATED: Access Houston | Opp Ex: She’s Happy Hair | Darling Dash 5K

RELATED: Success Tax Is Going To Be At Opp Ex, Will You?

RELATED: Milestone Technical Institute Will Be At Opp Ex, Will You?

Opp Ex Panel Breakdown: Marketing Me – Competing In A Challenging Environment was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: