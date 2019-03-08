Meghan Markle Dealing With Online Racist Abuse; Royal Staff On High Alert

If there’s one thing racists know how to do, it’s doing racist crap. That’s what’s behind the royal family in Britain taking extra measures with its social media operation amid a rise in racist online abuse targeting the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) in the months after the announcement of her pregnancy.

Here’s more via CNN:

Kensington Palace staff are devoting more resources to deleting comments targeting Meghan, and blocking abusive Twitter and Instagram accounts. Software is being used to filter out the use of the n-word as well as emojis of guns and knives.

As part of the effort, the royal family issued a set of guidelines last week for people engaging with its social media channels.

Separately, the advocacy group Hope Not Hate analyzed a sample of more than 5,000 tweets containing the most commonly used anti-Meghan hashtags. The analysis of the tweets, posted between January and the middle of February, shows that a tight-knit group of accounts is behind much of the trolling.

The story goes on to note that at least twenty accounts were responsible for about 70% of the tweets, sharing anti-Meghan hashtags, pictures and memes. The fact that such a small number of users generated such a large number of the tweets suggests that the accounts were created for the purpose of producing negative content about the duchess, Hope Not Hate said.

