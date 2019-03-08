Al Green Announces Tour Dates

Al Green has announced dates for his first series of live concerts in over seven years.

Last year, Green recorded and released “Before The Next Teardrop Falls”, his first single in almost 10 years. These days he reportedly devotes much of his time to his ministry in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to Consequence of Sound, Mr. Green will return to the road this April and the brief outing surrounds his upcoming appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th. You can also get them here.

Al Green 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Factory

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

04/30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: