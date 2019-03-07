Help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Help Kids Fight Cancer

When Tyler was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 he was just 12-years-old. He underwent surgery and chemo for a type of bone cancer. His parents noticed that he was “limping on his left leg,” and since he was attending summer camp they thought maybe he was bitten by a bug. But when a huge bump appeared they took him to the ER where he was immediately diagnosed with cancer.

Within 48 hours Tyler and his family arrived at St. Jude’s in Memphis. His mother Kayla says when they arrived she didn’t know anything about St. Jude except that “they help children with cancer.” But, the “wonderful world of St. Jude” is so much more than a hospital. St. Jude families don’t pay for anything so that they have nothing to focus on but helping their child get better. Families have all of their needs met and never receive a bill.

For Tyler, “it was frustrating.” His diagnosis caused him to “miss 5th grade” and basically live in the hospital. Tyer says he didn’t feel like he could get out of bed but doctors and nurses still wanted him “to get up and do stuff.”

Tyler says he he loves the doctors ant nurses at St. Jude “like family.”

