Houston
| 03.04.19
Milestone Technical Institute

Milestone Technical Institute is a licensed and Career Computer Training facility based in Houston, Texas, offering short-term courses for your personal and professional development.

Having been in this field for more than a decade, our education and training resources provide in-depth learning of the fundamentals of technology and its kind.

Milestone Technical Institute has over the years developed and maintained close working relationships with leading employers and various agencies such as Workforce, Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Service and Social Security Administration (Ticket to Work Program) to assist individuals seeking training and employment.

Our mission is to provide students with an educational environment which meets the needs of those students with varied learning skills and to provide support services which contribute to the instructional effectiveness and student success.

Register for our FREE Opp Ex event happening on March 9 HERE.

Milestone Technical Institute Will Be At Opp Ex, Will You? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

