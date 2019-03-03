RHOA’s Peter Thomas Arrested In Miami

Peter Thomas, who was often considered an extra “housewife” when he was married to Cynthia Bailey on the popular reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta is facing some trouble, much like his good friend on the show, Apollo Nidra. Nidra is serving out a jail sentence for fraud. Thomas was arrested on Friday in Miami for passing bad checks.

People.com reports:

Thomas, 58, was taken into custody on Friday at Miami International Airport, WPLG Local 10 reported.

Thomas was arrested on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing counterfeit checks, the outlet reported.

As of Saturday morning, Thomas was being held without bond, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

The reality star was reportedly flying into the city for his nightclub opening in Miami Beach, according to WPLG Local 10.

On Thursday, Thomas shared an Instagram video of himself in Jamaica, writing, “Making deal with my people, BIG THINGS COMING.”

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A lawyer for Thomas could not immediately be located.

Thomas and Bailey, 52, called it quits in 2016 after tying the knot on an episode of the Bravo franchise in 2011. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

