The Word Network Unsure If They Will Ban Prophet Joshua Holmes After Sex Tape Exposed

Church Pews

Source: Mint Images / Getty

Prophet Joshua Holmes made headlines the other day after a sex tape of him with multiple women went viral.

According to Christian Post, he can be seen on The Word Network, which is known for being one of the biggest African-American religious networks.

Reports state that The Word Network knows about these sex tapes, but didn’t say if they would continue to let him appear on the station.

A representative from the network said, “It’s not something that I’m at liberty to speak on.” And then directed them to the general manager, David Sheffield to answer questions.

During a Facebook Live, Holmes wife addressed the issue of her husband’s infidelity.

She said, “Anything after me issa’ downgrade! They ain’t even on the scale of cute.”

Reports state that Holmes and his team have dodged interviews since the sex tapes have come out.

 

The Word Network Unsure If They Will Ban Prophet Joshua Holmes After Sex Tape Exposed was originally published on getuperica.com

