T-Pain Wins Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ As The Monster

Earlier tonight, it was revealed that T-Pain has won Fox’s new hit singing competition show “The Masked Singer” that has celebrities conducting over-the-top musical performances complete with back-up dancers, choreography, and special lighting each week.

Fox is renewing the new celebrity competition series, this season’s #1 new series and #1 unscripted show, which captivated a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers for its debut episode.

Based on an international hit, “The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve on the panel, playing detective alongside series host Nick Cannon.

T-Pain has released a new album 1UP from Cinematic Music Group. His first 3 singles Getcha Roll On (ft. Tory Lanez), All I Want (ft. Flipp Deniro), and the latest A Million Times (ft. OT Genasis) are all featured on the album that was released on Wednesday, February 27th. His latest single “A Million Times” received really strong support on Apple and Spotify and is currently featured on both the Best of the Week and Hot Tracks playlists on Apple Music and on the New Music Friday playlist on Spotify (3.1 million followers). The singles already have over 4 million combined streams on Spotify.

1UP builds on the success of a busy 2018 for T-Pain, in which he launched his new Fuse TV series T-Pain’s School of Business and hosted several episodes of Red Bull’s Remix Lab livestream show with guests like Cardo and MurdaBeatz. T-Pain’s School of Business follows the charismatic T-Pain as he explores 18 of the most innovative and unique startups, created by millennials and Generation Z, that are defining the future and disrupting industries as T-Pain did when he changed the course of music with his signature sound. T-Pain was also recently featured on the soundtrack for Lego Movie 2 with “Catchy Song,” which made its debut on Good Morning America.

T-Pain will also be embarking on his new 1UP tour beginning March 16 in San Antonio, where he will play 15 shows across the US before concluding on April 9 in San Diego. Remaining tickets are available at tpain.com.

