T-Pain Covers Cost Of Brother’s $1.4 Million Hospital Bill

T-Pain hit up his Instagram account a day after Christmas to reveal that he is covering the jaw-dropping $1.4 million medical bill for his brother’s recent stay in the hospital.

“I first wanna say thank you to all the ppl that were involved in keeping my brother alive,” he wrote. “I can’t express enough gratitude to the medical staff that kept my family whole. My brother was in two hospitals for a total of a month and some change. Just got the bills.”

The Tallahassee-born rapper (born Faheem Rasheed Najm) didn’t share any specifics about his brother’s health condition but so far, his month-long hospital stay is costing the auto-tune master a hefty bag.

The hitmaker posted one bill for $1,132,746.67 and another for $270,231.40 — totaling $1,402,978 and some change.

Last month it was revealed that T-Pain sued his former management company seeking more than $1 million in damages and the commissions that he allegedly paid to Chase Entertainment.

Chase fired back by claiming the singer/rap star “squandered” millions during their business partnership. They also described him as having “self-destructive conduct” when handling his finances.

