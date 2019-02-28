School Band Director Accused Of Having Sex With Student

An Atlanta teacher is out of a job and behind bars, accused of repeatedly having sex with a female student, authorities said Wednesday.

According to WSBTV, 35-year-old Jovan Burton, a former band director at the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy in northwest Atlanta, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault by a teacher.

The student told reportedly told authorities she and the teacher had sex about six times over at least a month, including several locations on campus and in the man’s car, WSBTV reports.

Burton is married with two young daughters, according to the news station.

Cellphone video shot by a student at the school showed Burton getting arrested by Atlanta Public Schools police.

I just got my hands on some cell phone video that shows the arrest of a local teacher accused of having sex w/student on several occasions, even on campus. You don’t want to miss this exclusive story coming up on Ch2 Action News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/0Gxfb8Ekbe — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 27, 2019

According to reports Burton resigned from his position Monday amid the school system’s investigation.

“Atlanta Public Schools take seriously any instances of employee misconduct, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to make sure all of our campuses are safe and secure for our students, staff and visitors,” a district statement said.

The student’s has not been released.

While the age of consent in Georgia is 16, it is against the law for a teacher, principal or administrator to have sexual relations with students in their charge.

Burton was denied bond at a court hearing Tuesday, according to reports. His next appearance is scheduled for March 12.

