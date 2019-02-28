Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFashion, Hair & Beauty

Gap To Split Into Two Companies

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is splitting into two.

The retailer said Thursday that it’s creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet-to-be named company, which will consist of the iconic Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City.

The San Francisco-based company said the spin-off will enable each company to focus on flexibility and pare down costs.

The company also said that it will be shuttering 230 Gap brand stores over the next two years.

Gap’s stock surged 24 percent in after-market trading.

The split up, which followed a comprehensive board review, come as Old Navy has been thriving, while Gap and Banana Republic have struggled.

“It’s clear that Old Navy’s business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our specialty brands over time, and each company now requires a different strategy to thrive moving forward,” said Robert Fisher, Gap Inc.’s chairman.

Gap’s current CEO, Art Peck, will hold the same position at the new company after the separation. Sonia Syngal, current CEO of Old Navy, will continue to lead the brand as a stand-alone company, which has about $8 billion in annual revenue. The new company that Peck will run has about $9 billion in annual revenue.

Upon separation, Gap Inc. shareholders are expected to receive a pro-rata stock distribution and as a result own shares in both the new company and Old Navy in equal proportion. The deal is expected to close in 2020.

The new company will be based in Gap Inc.’s current headquarters and Old Navy will remain at its current headquarters, both located in San Francisco.

Gap’s shares rose $6.21 to $31.61 in extended trading after the split-up was announced.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

clothing stores , Old Navy , Retail , The Gap

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close