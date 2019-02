The city of Chicago is about to get their first Black woman Mayor! On April 2 Chicagoans will vote for either Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle. No matter what the result of the runoff is a Black woman will win. And if Lightfoot were to win, she also would be the first openly gay mayor of Chicago. How great is that?!

