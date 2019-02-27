Roland Martin: Rev. Barber Is Going On A National Emergency Tour

Donald Trump has been trying to convince everyone that the lack of a border wall on the southern border is a National Emergency. But, Roland Martin Talks to Reverend William Barber who is going on a 28 state tour to bring a real national emergency to people’s attention.

Barber says the real National Emergency is the fact that “people can buy unleaded gas but can’t buy unleaded water,” millions of people are poor, and some children don’t have access to quality education.

The reverend says the amount of money needed for the wall “is so wasteful it is so wrong it is so mean and it is a lie!” It is time for us to “get on the offence and start telling the truth like never before,” he says.

