Reverend Al Sharpton: Michael Cohen Is About To Expose Trump

| 02.27.19
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer is getting ready to call him out! He’s prepared to testify that Trump is a liar, cheater and that he knew about the DNC leaked emails.

Reverend Al Sharpton has had breakfast with Cohen a few times in the past few months per, his request. And Cohen has admitted that Trump is a racist despite the meetings that he had with leaders like Sharpton to try to convince them that he’s not a racist.

Trump’s racism was obvious when he said things like Black people are too “stupid” to vote for him, and that countries run by Black people are “s**t hole countries.”

Cohen was once Trump’s right hand man but he’s ready to expose him for who he really is.

