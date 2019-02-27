UPDATED: 4:14 p.m. EDT — The woman who paid R. Kelly‘s bail has broken her silence in a new interview with a reporter in Chicago. Valencia Love had nothing but glowing remarks for the disgraced singer facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Love, 47, who lives in the suburban Chicago town of Romeoville, told Tia A. Ewing of the local Fox affiliate that Kelly is “not broke” and that she offered to bail him out because she knew her “friend” needed help, according to a rough transcript of the interview.

She also inferred that Kelly was innocent, saying in part that “There are three sides to every story, his side, there’s [sic] (the alleged victims, and the truth.”

Read Love’s comments below.

#RKelly’s friend that bailed him out breaks her silence. I spoke with Valencia P. Love for 14 minutes. She says the singer isn’t broke and she didn’t use her $100,000 for Kelly to bounce from the county. Here are notes from our conversation by phone. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/CvTblkyT2j — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) February 26, 2019

‘Friend’ Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Is Identified was originally published on newsone.com