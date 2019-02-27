Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Is Giving Back To HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated (AKA), has partnered with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF), to create the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund. AKA will disperse $10 million over the next four years to 96 accredited institutions.

Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA International President was excited to announce that tomorrow the first 32 HBCUs will receive $50,000 each totaling $1.6 million.

Of the $1.6 million that will be distributed tomorrow $1.2 million was raised from their members during HBCU week last fall.

Glover says this initiative is so important because their “way of showing our commitment to HBCUs.”

For more information visit, akaeaf.org.

