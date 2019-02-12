HBCU Graduate Opens Black-Owned Pharmacy

After graduating with his doctorate in pharmacy from Florida A&M University, Dr. Martez L. Prince began working at Rite Aid Corporation. For most students just getting out of college and landing a job it’s a blessing and Prince climbed the ladder of success, but didn’t feel satisfied.

According to Black Business, he wanted to make a difference that could help serve customers better. While working for Rite Aid Corporation he watched them worry more so about financial gain.

Prince said, “I saw so many people walk in and out of the pharmacy and not really understand their health and well-being. Due to company metrics, it was impossible to spend adequate time teaching the patient what they needed to empower themselves.”

After a lot of thinking and gearing up a game plan, Prince left his good paying job to open up Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s here where he feels he’s making a difference in the customers he serves lives.

The pharmacy offers an on-site clinic and is staffed with a family nurse practitioner nurse. At the pharmacy customers can also purchase vitamins, hygiene products and snacks.

Amongst all this Prince also created a non-profit called The Premier Foundation which helps keeps medication affordable for patients and through it offers scholarships to students.

Prince said, “Everyone is born with a dream already inside of them. It’s up to each of us to make that dream a reality; it’s our sole purpose for existing. If you don’t follow your dream, you are destined to leave this earth without fulfilling your one and only true mission.”

